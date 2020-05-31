PSG land striker transfer which will help Arsenal bid to keep Aubameyang

Paris Saint-Germain have agreed a deal to sign Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan on a permanent basis, which will surely close the door on a move for Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The French champions have supposedly agreed a deal to sign the Argentine forward for an initial £45 Million, with an additional £7.2 Million in bonuses.

It is claimed that Icardi has agreed a four-year deal which will see him tied to his new club until 2024, having enjoyed the season on loan with the club this term already.

The 27 year-old scored 20 goals in all competitions on loan for the club this term, and will be keen to build on that once their new season gets started in September.

All professional sports has been banned in France until September by the country’s president due to the Coronavirus, which meant that the French division had to be cut-short, although PSG were still crowned champions despite the season being incomplete.

Arsenal were believed to be considering their own move for Mauro Icardi, who was being lined up as a possible replacement for one of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette, who have both been linked with an exit.

PSG were actually touted as potential suitors for Aubameyang, and their move to sign Icardi may well close an evenue for the Gabonese international to quit the club, although he is believed to favour a move to Spain.

Aubz has made it clear on more than one occasion that he would like to play in Spain, but with Cavani believed to be set to leave PSG at the end of his contract this summer, Paris was mooted as a possibility.

Could PSG still make a bid to sign Aubameyang this summer despite Icardi’s arrival?

Patrick