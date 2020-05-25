PSG looking to hijack Arsenal’s move for French Ligue 1 defender

According to a report from Le10Sport, PSG has become the latest team to join the race for Arsenal target, Gabriel from Lille.

The Brazilian defender has been in fine form for the French side and that explains why he is currently in demand.

He has been a target of Arsenal since Mikel Arteta became manager as the Spaniard seeks to solve Arsenal’s long-standing problems at the back.

The Spaniard is happy to have William Saliba for next season, but Le10Sport claims he wants another young centre back that he can build a long-term future with and considers Gabriel the perfect player.

However, Arsenal faces increasing competition for the signature of the 22-year-old with the Brazilian also interesting Chelsea and Everton.

Apparently PSG has joined the race for the defender as they look to replace the ageing Thiago Silva.

Silva’s current deal expires when this season ends and the French side has offered him an extension, however, the Brazilian has reportedly not put pen to paper on the new deal yet.

The French champions could see two of their defenders leave for free this summer and they want Gabriel to form a part of their new-look defence going forward.

Arsenal has a good number of centre backs at the moment, but not all of them are of the quality that Arteta wants and he is expected to sell some of them to make room for new defenders.