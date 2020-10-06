PSG made a transfer deadline day attempt to land Arsenal man

PSG made a late attempt to sign Arsenal defender, Sokratis Papastathopoulos on transfer deadline day, reports Telefoot.

Sokratis is one of the fringe players at Arsenal after falling down the pecking order at the Emirates.

The Greek defender has struggled to make the Arsenal first team for much of the time that Mikel Arteta has been the manager.

He has just a year left on his current deal at the club and he has been linked with a move away.

Napoli was reported to have already reached an agreement on personal terms with him, but the Italians needed to sell Kalidou Koulibaly first before they moved for him.

They never got to sell the Manchester City target and a new team needed to sign him.

The report claims that PSG made a late attempt to land him for free from the Emirates, but Arsenal turned their offer down and he remains at the club.

It will be a tough season for him with Arsenal now blessed with several defenders to call on.

Sead Kolasinac is another defender that the Gunners had hoped to sell in this transfer window, but he also failed to seal a deadline day move away from the club.