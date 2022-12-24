Report – PSG maintaining a close eye on Arsenal man

PSG is eyeing a raid on Arsenal for William Saliba as he continues to prove he is one of the top defenders around Europe now.
The Frenchman has been on Arsenal’s books since 2019, but he only started playing for them this term and has been in superb form.
He is now nearing the end of his contract and several clubs want to add him to their squad if he does not extend his deal with the Gunners.
One of them is PSG, and the French champions have the strongest interest in his signature and might act on it sooner than we think.
A report on Media Foot reveals they have maintained contact with his entourage as they bid to convince him about a return to his home country.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Saliba has been one of our top players the season, and the club has shown that he is an important part of their project, which should be enough to want him to stay.
He is getting the playing time and the recognition he wants but PSG is a serious competitor and will do what they need to do to persuade Saliba to return home to France.
However, we must be fast in sealing a new deal for him because he needs to sign a new contract to avoid losing him anytime soon.
