PSG makes a move that seriously affects Arsenal’s plans for Xavi Simons

PSG has emerged as a potential obstacle in Arsenal’s pursuit of Xavi Simons, as the French club seeks to bring the Dutch midfielder back to Paris.

Simons departed PSG last season to join PSV, but PSG had retained a buy-back clause in his contract, reportedly valued at less than 10 million euros.

Simons, who has attracted interest from Arsenal and several other clubs, is now considering his options and contemplating a potential departure from PSV.

Arsenal, under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, has been actively seeking to strengthen their squad with exciting new players this summer, and Simons was considered as one who could enhance their team’s appeal.

However, Arsenal has been primarily focused on completing transfers for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber in recent days.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, PSG has triggered the buy-back clause in Simons’ contract. The final decision lies with the player, who will need to determine whether he wants to return to PSG or explore other opportunities.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Simons would be exciting to watch in our shirt, but the Dutchman will struggle to play regularly for us.

The current Arsenal team is more competitive than ever and he does not have enough experience to bench most of our first-choice players.

So he may stay at PSV, where he gets more than enough game time, knowing he will play more games for them.

