PSG makes €50M offer for Arsenal target and are waiting for a response

PSG is assembling one of the strongest squads in history this summer and they could add another Arsenal target to it.

The Parisians have already beaten the Gunners to the signature of Achraf Hakimi in this transfer window.

They have been busy and have just added Lionel Messi to their squad for the upcoming campaign.

The Argentinian will make them arguably stronger than every other club in Europe, but they are not stopping their spending spree yet.

Todofichajes says their next target would be adding Eduardo Camavinga to their squad.

The French youngster has been on the radar of Arsenal for some time now and as he runs down his current deal at Rennes, Mikel Arteta had hoped to add him to his squad.

His current club wanted 100m euros to sell him, but after he refused to sign a new deal, they might accept a smaller offer now.

The report claims that PSG is offering them 50m euros for his signature and the French club is confident that it will be enough to complete his signing.

Their offer is currently on the table and they hope that they will get a positive response from Rennes in the next few days.