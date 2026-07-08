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PSG may now soften their stance on Barcola after recent signing

Barcola (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

PSG could now relax their stance on selling Arsenal target Bradley Barcola after securing an agreement to add Maghnes Akliouche to its squad, according to Football365.

Arsenal want Barcola, and he could be open to the move if they can guarantee that he will be a starter in their team. The Frenchman has continued to shine and has attracted attention with his performances.

At the World Cup, he has been one of France’s most reliable attackers and has continued to deliver impressive performances whenever he plays.

Arsenal continue to monitor the Barcola situation

Barcola does not play every game for PSG and has been used as an impact substitute for some time. However, the attacker remains a quality player, and Arsenal want him in their squad as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

PSG have insisted that he is not for sale, but their latest agreement to add another attacker to their squad could create an opportunity for Barcola to leave the club.

The situation could change depending on how PSG plan to manage their attacking options. Arsenal will be hoping the arrival of Akliouche could make the French club more willing to consider offers for Barcola.

Liverpool is also interested in Barcola

The report says the move for Akliouche has opened the door for the Gunners to find success if they continue pushing to add Barcola to their squad this summer.

However, Liverpool are also interested in a move for him, and the Reds will compete to sign the attacker if they discover that he could become available during this transfer window.

Barcola’s future remains uncertain, with both Arsenal and Liverpool monitoring the situation closely. PSG’s decision regarding their attacking options could determine whether either club has a chance of completing a deal.

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