PSG offer contract extension to Arsenal’s transfer target

Arsenal has been handed a transfer blow with the latest report coming from France claiming that PSG has offered a new four-year deal to Layvin Kurzawa.

The Frenchman was set to be a free agent at the end of this season and Arsenal is one of the teams actively looking to sign him for free.

The defender seemed to be on his way out of Paris with several teams looking to land him, but the latest twist being reported by France Football is claiming that PSG has made him a new offer.

France Football further claims that the player’s entourage are willing to listen to the new offer, but they have made a big demand of the French champions.

They have told PSG that they want to double his current wages, and both sides have now agreed to meet again in July to see if they can reach an agreement.

Mikel Arteta won’t be given much room to spend money in the next transfer window, so it makes sense that he signs free agents or bargain transfers.

Kurzawa is one of the top free agents available on the market and he would bring valuable experience to Arsenal.

However, Arsenal has two left-backs already, and it remains unclear if Arteta would sell one of his left-backs to land the Frenchman.