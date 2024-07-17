PSG offers £84m to beat Arsenal to signature of European goal machine

Arsenal is set to miss out on a move for Victor Osimhen as PSG closes in on signing the Nigerian striker.

Osimhen has been one of the best players in Europe in his position for several seasons and was the leading scorer in Serie A in the 2022/2023 season. His performances have put him on the radar of some of Europe’s top clubs, with Arsenal among those keen to secure his signature.

However, Arsenal remains undecided about which striker to sign, with Ivan Toney and Viktor Gyökeres also on their radar. This indecision appears to be costing them a chance to land Osimhen.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, PSG is set to sign Osimhen. The report claims the Ligue 1 champions are willing to pay £84 million for his signature. Although this is lower than Napoli’s asking price, Osimhen is keen on the move, and PSG is confident they will secure his services.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen is one of the best strikers we can sign, and the Nigerian is clearly good enough for our team.

However, our hesitation will cost us, and it seems Mikel Arteta is not so keen on working with him.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…