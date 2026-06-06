PSG offers Arsenal huge boost in race for 19-year-old striker

Arsenal are one of the clubs interested in signing Eli Junior Kroupi from Bournemouth, just a season after he joined the Cherries and impressed with his performances.

The 19-year-old striker emerged as the top-scoring teenager in the Premier League during his breakout campaign, and Bournemouth may now be forced to consider an earlier sale than initially anticipated.

Arsenal have been monitoring him closely and are said to be impressed with his displays, including a number of crucial goals he scored throughout the season. His development has placed him firmly on the radar of several top European clubs.

The Cherries would ideally prefer to retain his services, but the growing attention around the forward could make that difficult. Over the coming weeks, they may need to evaluate potential offers for his signature if interest continues to increase.

Growing transfer interest in Kroupi

Paris Saint-Germain and several other elite clubs have also been linked with a move for the young striker. Their interest was previously viewed as a significant concern for Arsenal, given the French club’s strong financial power and ability to attract top talent.

Some reports even suggested that Kroupi had identified PSG as his preferred destination this summer, which would have represented a setback for the Gunners in their pursuit of the player.

However, according to Mirror Football, PSG are now unlikely to approach him during this transfer window. The report claims the European champions believe they already possess sufficient attacking depth and are not planning to strengthen further in that area.

Arsenal handed potential boost

This development could prove beneficial for Arsenal, as it removes one of their most significant competitors from the race for Kroupi’s signature.

With PSG potentially stepping back from negotiations, the Gunners may find themselves in a stronger position to pursue a deal if Bournemouth decide to sanction a sale.

Nevertheless, competition is still expected from other clubs, and Arsenal will need to act decisively if they wish to secure the services of one of Europe’s most promising young forwards.

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