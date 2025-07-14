PSG Plan Contract Extension for Arsenal Target

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to open contract talks with Arsenal target Bradley Barcola, in a move that could all but end the Gunners’ hopes of signing the French winger.

As Arsenal continue their search for attacking reinforcements, strengthening the left flank has emerged as a top priority. A number of names have been linked, with credible sources maintaining that Real Madrid’s Rodrygo remains the club’s dream signing. However, a hefty price tag and other complications may force Arsenal to explore more realistic alternatives.

Although the pursuit of Eberechi Eze is reportedly a separate matter from the club’s hunt for a left-sided winger, the Gunners had recently shown interest in Barcola.

Barcola’s Numbers Reflect Top-Class Potential

According to Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint-Germain intend to begin negotiations with Barcola over a contract extension in the coming weeks. The French champions view the 22-year-old as a key player in their long-term plans and have never considered selling him, contrary to earlier reports.

This will come as a significant blow to Arsenal’s chances of landing the talented winger. The Gunners were seriously interested in Barcola after his outstanding 2024-25 campaign, during which he recorded 21 goals and 20 assists across all competitions.

Those figures are particularly impressive considering he lost his regular starting spot midway through the season. His blend of flair, creativity and direct attacking play would have suited Arsenal’s style well, but it now seems any deal is out of reach.

Arsenal May Be Forced to Pivot

While PSG have not yet officially opened talks, their intent to extend Barcola’s deal signals that a move is highly unlikely. The Gunners may need to pivot once more as they assess alternative options for their attacking rebuild.

Benjamin Kenneth

