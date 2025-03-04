PSG planning to end Arsenal’s move for Premier League target

Alexander Isak is one of the most sought-after players in the Premier League at the moment, and the Swede could be set for a move at the end of the season.

Newcastle United is an ambitious club and has held onto him for a long time, but the question remains—how much longer can they keep him?

Isak’s performances have reached a new level in the Premier League this season, which is one of the main reasons he is being tipped for a transfer. His development has been impressive, and he is now considered one of the most trusted forwards in world football. With his immense talent, he is certainly capable of playing for a bigger club.

Arsenal is closely tracking him and is regarded as one of the clubs with a strong chance of securing his signature. However, the Gunners are not the only ones interested in him, as several other teams are also monitoring his situation.

The competition for Isak’s services in the summer is expected to be intense, and it may not only come from Premier League rivals such as Liverpool.

According to Standard Sport, Paris Saint-Germain is also interested in signing Isak and is preparing an offer to strengthen their position in the race for his signature.

The report claims that PSG is willing to include a player in a swap deal, which could be an attractive proposition for Newcastle United.

Isak is one of the best strikers in the world, and any club hoping to secure his services will have to fight hard to complete a deal when the season comes to an end. With his performances continuing to improve, it is no surprise that some of Europe’s biggest clubs are positioning themselves for a potential move.

Newcastle United will undoubtedly want to keep hold of their star forward, but whether they can resist the pressure from top clubs remains to be seen. If Isak does decide to leave, he will not be short of options, and his next destination could be one of Europe’s elite clubs.