PSG presents a new problem to Arsenal in the race for a Serie A goal machine

Following yesterday’s news that Kylian Mbappe has informed PSG of his departure in the summer, Paris Saint-Germain could pose a challenge for Arsenal.

The French club is now in the market for a new striker, adding one more team to the list of European clubs seeking reinforcements. With limited options available, Arsenal’s pursuit of Victor Osimhen, who announced his departure from Napoli in the summer, might face increased competition, with Chelsea being a previous contender.

According to the Daily Mail, PSG has shifted its focus to the Nigerian striker as they prepare for life after Mbappe. Impressed with Osimhen’s achievements, including winning Serie A and the Golden Boot in the Italian top flight last season, PSG sees him as a potential target.

Osimhen’s notable contributions, such as helping Nigeria reach the final of the AFCON in the Ivory Coast, have attracted attention from various clubs. Despite their financial prowess and a previous attempt to retain Mbappe with a lucrative deal, PSG may redirect some of those funds to secure Osimhen, potentially outbidding Arsenal for the former Lille attacker.

PSG will be hard to compete against, and their entrance into the race could make it harder for us to add Osimhen to our squad.

