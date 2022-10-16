PSG reported to be interested in top Arsenal performer

Arsenal risks losing William Saliba as they struggle to get him on a new contract.

The defender has been on their books since 2019, but he is just beginning to play for them.

He spent the last few seasons out on loan to further his development.

At Olympique Marseille last season, he reached a new high with his performance on the pitch.

He returned to Arsenal this term, and he has been immense for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The club is now looking to tie him down to a new long-term contract, just like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

However, a report in The Sun reveals he might be the hardest to achieve because he has top clubs chasing him.

The report says PSG needs new defenders, and they consider him one player who can make their team stronger.

Just Arsenal Opinion

PSG’s interest puts Saliba in a powerful position to negotiate his next contract.

The defender has proven that he deserves a new deal and we must be prepared to do our very best to give him an offer he will sign.

He is enjoying life in London, which might not be the case at PSG, so this might make him stay at Arsenal.

