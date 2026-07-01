PSG sends a message to Arsenal over their attacker

Arsenal are interested in signing Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but according to Metro Sport, PSG have informed the Gunners that the forward is not for sale. The situation places immediate limits on Arsenal’s pursuit of the attacker despite ongoing speculation.

Barcola has already found regular game time difficult at the Parisian club, and he is viewed as one of the players who may need to leave to secure consistent minutes. The expected arrival of Yan Diomande is also seen as a factor that could further reduce his opportunities in the squad.

Competition for places at PSG

PSG are actively working to secure the signing of Diomande, while both Liverpool and Arsenal are monitoring Barcola closely, with reports suggesting the player himself is open to a move for clear reasons related to playing time.

However, the attacker continues to be protected by PSG, who consider him part of their core group despite his role often being limited to impactful appearances from the bench. The club’s stance highlights their reluctance to weaken their attacking depth.

Barcola is believed to be seeking a club where he can play regularly, and the Premier League is viewed as a possible destination that could offer that opportunity.

Arsenal are also understood to be assessing their own attacking options, with potential changes involving Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard being considered as part of squad planning.

Transfer stance and Arsenal’s challenge

PSG’s position remains firm as they are not currently open to discussions over Barcola, prioritising continuity within their squad even with increased competition for places following potential new arrivals.

The French club’s reluctance creates a significant obstacle for Arsenal, who view the player as a strong attacking addition capable of improving their depth and quality in wide positions.

Barcola’s desire for regular football remains central to the situation, and any decision is likely to depend on whether PSG’s squad structure changes in the coming window.

Despite external interest and player ambition, PSG’s insistence on keeping him suggests that negotiations would be highly difficult, even if interest from Arsenal continues to grow.

For now, the forward is expected to remain in Paris, with PSG aiming to retain key attacking options as they prepare for another demanding season.

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