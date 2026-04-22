PSG show interest in Arsenal man who could leave this summer

Arsenal are open to cashing in on Gabriel Martinelli at the end of this season, and the Brazilian already has interest from a club that could appeal to him if he departs in the summer.

The forward has been an important player for the Gunners over recent seasons and remains one of the attackers regularly trusted by Mikel Arteta. His pace, direct running and energy have made him a valuable option in Arsenal’s frontline during the manager’s tenure.

Arsenal Open To Offers

Despite his importance, Arsenal reportedly feel this summer could be the right moment to consider his sale and would be willing to listen to offers in the coming weeks. The club are believed to be weighing up squad evolution ahead of another significant transfer window.

Martinelli is still young, which means Arsenal would expect to receive a strong fee should he leave. His age, Premier League experience and established reputation are likely to maintain his value in the market.

A departure would also provide Arsenal with additional funds as they look to strengthen key attacking areas. The club are expected to pursue further improvements to the squad ahead of next season.

Any decision would likely depend on the level of offers received and whether a suitable replacement can be secured during the same window.

PSG Interest Revived

According to The Sun, Paris Saint-Germain have reignited their interest in Martinelli and are looking at the possibility of adding him to their squad when the season concludes.

The report adds that discussions with his entourage have already begun regarding a potential move in the coming weeks. That suggests the French champions are serious about exploring a transfer if conditions become favourable.

Should negotiations progress, an agreement would still need to be reached with Arsenal, who are unlikely to sanction any deal for a modest fee. Martinelli remains a valuable asset, and the club would seek terms that reflect that status.

If a sale does go through, Arsenal are expected to reinvest the money into signing a stronger winger as part of their wider plans to improve the squad. For now, Martinelli’s future remains one to watch as the summer window approaches.