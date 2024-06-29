PSG star offered to Arsenal and Premier League clubs

PSG is eager to ship out Manuel Ugarte in this transfer window after he failed to secure a regular starting spot on their team last season.

The midfielder was one of the most sought-after talents in Europe when he played for Sporting Club. Arsenal and several top teams were monitoring him at the time, but he ultimately decided to move to PSG.

Despite a successful first season at the Ligue 1 club, Ugarte did not play as many games as he would have liked due to significant competition for a starting spot.

Several reports suggested he might leave on loan this summer, but PSG prefers to sell him and has been actively offering him to other clubs.

According to a report in The Sun, he has been offered to Arsenal and other top Premier League clubs.

PSG is keen to offload Ugarte this summer and hopes that a good transfer fee from the Premier League can help alleviate the pressure on their expenses.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Manuel Ugarte is still just 23 and has remained a fine midfielder despite his limited game time at PSG.

He could be revived at the Emirates just like we have done with Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…