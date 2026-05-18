PSG Star Suffers Injury Scare Before Arsenal Showdown

Arsenal’s Champions League final opponents PSG have been handed a major injury scare after Ousmane Dembele limped off during their Ligue 1 clash against Paris FC on Sunday evening.

The French winger, who has been one of Luis Enrique’s standout performers this season, was substituted after just 28 minutes following what appeared to be a muscle issue. Initial reports suggest Dembele felt discomfort in his left leg before heading straight down the tunnel.

With the Champions League final against Arsenal now less than two weeks away, concern is understandably growing in Paris over the fitness of one of PSG’s most dangerous attacking players.

PSG Sweating On Dembele Fitness

Dembele has been crucial to PSG’s run to the final this season, producing goals and assists in key knockout matches and tormenting defences with his pace and movement.

The timing could hardly be worse for Luis Enrique, especially given Arsenal’s own defensive injury problems involving Ben White and Jurrien Timber.

According to multiple reports emerging from France and Spain, there is cautious optimism that the injury may not be serious, with some suggestions it was more precautionary than severe. Dembele was reportedly able to walk off without assistance, which is being viewed internally as a positive sign.

Luis Enrique has yet to confirm the full extent of the issue, but PSG supporters will now anxiously await further medical assessments over the coming days.

Arsenal Will Closely Monitor Situation

Naturally, Arsenal will now be keeping a very close eye on developments.

Dembele scored against the Gunners earlier in the Champions League campaign and has been one of PSG’s biggest match-winners throughout the season. His potential absence would undoubtedly alter the dynamics of the final in Budapest.

However, Arsenal fans will know all too well how quickly injury situations can change at this stage of the season, especially with finals on the horizon and players desperate to be fit for the biggest occasion of their careers.

For now, it remains a waiting game.

But there is no doubt PSG have been handed a genuine fitness scare ahead of their showdown with Mikel Arteta’s side.

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