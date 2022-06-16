PSG submits first offer to beat Arsenal to Italian talent

Arsenal could miss out on the signature of Gianluca Scamacca as more clubs target the Sassuolo frontman.

The Gunners have made him their second Serie A striker target in as many summers after they missed out on signing Dusan Vlahovic in the last transfer window.

A move for Scamacca could also lead to a dead-end with Gazzetta Dello Sport reporting via The Daily Mail that PSG is pushing hard to add him to their squad.

The report claims the French champions have already placed an opening bid of £30 million for his signature.

However, the offer has been rejected by Sassuolo, who are holding out for at least £43m before selling him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to act fast on our transfer targets if we are serious about bolstering our squad in this window.

Most of the individuals on our shopping list are also on the shopping list of other clubs, so they will be open to speaking to whoever approaches them first.

We have been focusing our attention on a move for Gabriel Jesus recently, but we need to decide if Scamacca will be one of our new signings and open talks fast, else PSG could eventually win the race for his signature.

