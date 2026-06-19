PSG summer plans encourages Arsenal to target one of their players

Bradley Barcola could face increased competition for places at Paris Saint-Germain next season, and Arsenal are reportedly hoping to take advantage of the situation by attempting to sign the French attacker during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners view Barcola as one of the best attacking players they could add to strengthen their squad after his contributions helped PSG secure back-to-back Champions League titles. Arsenal are eager to improve their attacking options and believe the Frenchman could add greater quality and depth to their forward line ahead of the new campaign.

Despite his importance to the squad, Barcola is no longer considered an automatic starter at PSG and has frequently been used as a substitute in recent matches. The French champions are also expected to continue strengthening their attack this summer as they seek to maintain their dominance in both domestic and European competitions.

PSG Planning Further Reinforcements

PSG already possess several of the world’s leading attacking talents, but the club are reportedly still looking to add more firepower before the transfer window closes.

The report claims that Morgan Rogers is among the players being considered as the French side continue exploring options to improve their attacking department. That development could potentially affect Barcola’s role within the squad and increase uncertainty surrounding his long-term future in Paris.

According to the Metro, PSG may soften their position regarding a potential sale of Barcola if further attacking signings arrive during the transfer window, a situation that has encouraged Arsenal to monitor developments closely.

Arsenal Maintain Long-Standing Interest

Arsenal have admired Barcola for a considerable period and are expected to continue following his situation as they attempt to convince him that the Emirates Stadium would provide the ideal environment for regular first team football.

The Gunners are believed to be preparing for changes in their attacking unit this summer, with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard both expected to leave before the start of next season.

As a result, Arsenal are searching for a player capable of improving their attack and increasing competition in forward areas. Barcola is viewed as someone who could provide that quality, making him one of the club’s most closely watched targets as transfer discussions continue during the summer window.

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