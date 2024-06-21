PSG tells Arsenal how much their attacking target will cost

Arsenal is one of the clubs showing interest in signing Xavi Simons, and they have been informed of his price.

Simons has been one of the finest attackers in European football over the last two seasons, performing well at PSV and RB Leipzig. PSG owns his contract and sent him out on loan to Germany last season, but they still cannot guarantee him a spot in their project for the next term.

The Parisians have instructed him to find a loan club where he can play regularly and are reluctant to sell him. His impressive performances in recent seasons have made him an attractive target for Arsenal, and the Gunners could consider making an approach for his signature this term.

However, PSG prefers a loan move for the attacker, which might not align with Arsenal’s plans. According to a report in The Sun, PSG has now set an asking price for any team insisting on a permanent transfer. They are looking to sell him for around £85 million, a fee likely to deter potential suitors.

PSG’s price is a clear sign that he is not for sale because no team would even offer to sign him above half that price.

