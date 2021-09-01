PSG to sign Arsenal target for free next summer

Arsenal will have to see off competition from PSG if they are serious about signing Franck Kessie next summer.

The Ivorian has been on their radar for some time now and he has entered the last year of his AC Milan contract.

The Italian club wants to keep him beyond his current deal, but he wants them to pay him 6m euros per season to stay.

That salary is too much for them and they haven’t agreed to the demand so far.

He is playing on with them for now as they struggle to find an agreement to keep him.

Todofichajes says he is now set to sign a pre-contract with PSG in January 2022.

The report claims that the French club has also been eyeing a move for him and they will continue their assault on the free agency market by swooping for him next summer.

If Arsenal is serious about making him a member of their squad, they must somehow convince him that the Emirates is better for his future career.

Kessie was instrumental in helping Milan return to the Champions League this season and they will hope he helps them secure passage from the group stage.