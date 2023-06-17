PSG wants Arteta and has reportedly held talks with him

There have been reports suggesting that PSG is making efforts to attract Mikel Arteta away from Arsenal in the current transfer window. Arteta, who came close to guiding Arsenal to a Premier League title last season, has gained recognition as one of Europe’s promising managers.

Despite being relatively new to management, the Spaniard has shown progress in his role, and Arsenal has seen improvement under his guidance each season. As a result, Arteta has drawn interest from clubs across the continent.

According to a report from RMC Sport, PSG has identified Arteta as one of their potential targets to become their next manager following the dismissal of Christophe Galtier. It is suggested that Arteta has held discussions with PSG’s director, Luis Campos, regarding the position.

This situation could be a concern for Arsenal, as Arteta is only under contract with the club until 2024.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been very patient with Mikel Arteta, which is one of the reasons the team has improved under his guidance.

The Spanish gaffer has had a good time on our bench and we can trust him to stay loyal for at least the rest of his contract despite the prestige that comes from managing PSG.

We also do not expect the club to entertain PSG’s interest even if they want to pay a big fee.

