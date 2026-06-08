PSG will challenge Arsenal for English midfielder

Arsenal have been linked with a summer move for Morgan Gibbs-White, with the England international expected to be one of the most sought-after players on the market during this transfer window.

Gibbs-White came close to joining Tottenham last summer, but Nottingham Forest rejected their approach and ensured that he remained at the club. Forest subsequently rewarded him with a new long-term contract, underlining how highly they value his contribution both on and off the pitch.

Despite that commitment, Forest could face another difficult battle to retain the midfielder for a second consecutive summer, with Arsenal among the clubs interested in securing his signature.

Arsenal Face Growing Competition

Gibbs-White is regarded as one of the leading English talents who missed out on selection for the 2026 World Cup. The midfielder may now consider testing himself at a higher level as he seeks to continue his development and compete for major honours.

Arsenal can offer him that opportunity, but a move abroad also remains a possibility. According to ESPN, PSG are prepared to rival the Gunners for his signature as they continue to strengthen their squad ahead of another demanding campaign.

The interest from multiple elite clubs highlights the reputation Gibbs-White has established through his performances in recent seasons.

PSG Enter the Race

The Ligue 1 champions have secured back-to-back Champions League titles, but they remain ambitious and are determined to maintain their position among Europe’s elite clubs. Continued investment in the squad is viewed as essential to sustaining that success.

Gibbs-White is considered one of the finest players available to enhance their team, and PSG are fully aware of Arsenal’s interest in the midfielder. The French side are reportedly prepared to challenge the Gunners in the race for his signature.

Arsenal’s admiration for Gibbs-White is clear, but they may need to act decisively if they wish to avoid losing out to one of the most powerful clubs in European football.

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