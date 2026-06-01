PSG will challenge Arsenal for impressive Premier League star

Arsenal are increasingly considering a move for Morgan Rogers, with the midfielder potentially having played his final season at Aston Villa after a campaign that has significantly raised his profile across Europe. Mikel Arteta is understood to believe he would add important qualities to his squad.

Rogers has been in impressive form since establishing himself at Villa, contributing consistently in attacking areas and helping the club secure success in European competition this season. His development has attracted attention from several top clubs, with his performances marking him out as one of the most promising midfield talents in the league.

Arsenal’s Growing Interest in Rogers

Arsenal are continuing to plan for squad improvements as they aim to build on their recent progress under Arteta. Rogers is viewed internally as a player who fits their tactical structure, offering energy, creativity and versatility in advanced midfield roles.

The Gunners believe the Englishman has the attributes required to strengthen their attacking unit and provide additional depth in key positions. They are expected to monitor his situation closely as the transfer window approaches and assess the feasibility of making an official approach for his signature.

Arsenal believe the Englishman fits their style of play and are keen to win the race for his signature, although Mirror Football reports that there is serious competition.

Rogers is understood to be content at Villa Park, but his rapid rise means interest from elite clubs was always likely. Arsenal remain one of the leading sides tracking his progress as they look to add emerging Premier League talent to their squad.

European Competition and Villa’s Position

Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring Rogers, with the French champions looking to strengthen their attacking options with younger talent capable of long-term development at the highest level of European football.

Villa are aware of the growing attention surrounding Rogers and are preparing for a busy summer in which they may face firm interest from several top clubs. However, they remain determined to retain key players as they continue their own progress.

Despite external interest, Rogers is not expected to push for an immediate exit and is believed to be focused on continuing his development. Any decision regarding his future is likely to depend on playing time assurances and the ambitions of interested clubs moving forward.

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