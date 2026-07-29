PSG will convince Arsenal target to stay when he returns to club

PSG remains keen to keep Bradley Barcola this summer despite the player’s reported interest in leaving the club, and the French champions are expected to discourage the Arsenal target from seeking a move when he returns to training.

Barcola is believed to be looking for a new challenge after winning back-to-back Champions League titles with PSG, even though he has found it more difficult to secure a regular place in the starting line-up. His situation has attracted interest from several clubs ahead of the new season.

Arsenal face a major obstacle

The winger showed at the World Cup that he can perform at the highest level when he is given regular playing time, and Arsenal is eager to sign him during this transfer window. The Gunners believe he would strengthen their attacking options and add further quality to the squad.

However, PSG is unwilling to let Barcola leave without a fight and is determined to persuade him to remain at the club for at least another season. That stance could make it difficult for Arsenal to complete a deal despite its strong interest.

Liverpool is also in the race for the winger, increasing the competition for his signature. Even so, PSG’s determination to keep the player may prove to be the biggest obstacle for any club hoping to secure his services this summer.

PSG set asking price

The Sun says PSG will try to convince Barcola to stay when he returns to training. If the winger continues to insist that he wants to leave, the French club will demand £145 million for his signature.

Such a fee would make Barcola Arsenal’s most expensive signing if the transfer were completed. It would also represent a significant financial commitment for the Gunners as it continues to strengthen the squad.

The reported valuation could ultimately force Arsenal to reconsider its interest, particularly if PSG refuses to lower its demands. The Gunners will now have to decide whether pursuing Barcola remains a realistic option or whether they should turn their attention to alternative targets before the transfer window closes.

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