PSG wonderkid turns down contract amidst Arsenal interest

PSG’s Kays Ruiz-Atil is at loggerheads with his current club, and has so far turned down an offer to extend his stay in the French capital, with Arsenal linked with a move.

The 17 year-old has been labelled the ‘new Messi‘ in circles, but his current club have so far refused to promote him to the first-team squad, much to the players dis-satisfaction, as revealed on Instagram.

He said: “If PSG doesn’t want me to train with the pros, there are other clubs. It will not end at PSG.”

The youngster later backtracked a little, before adding it’s his desire to ‘flourish in the future’ which is why he made the controversial statement above.

He added: “I’m young and I’m brimming with ambition I don’t think it’s a flaw.

“My education forces me to say at times what I think with the humility that characterises me.”My priority is to give back to my training club all that it has given me through the quality of its training but also the concern for my personal well-being.

“I want to register over the long term in order to continue to progress and flourish in the future.”

Arsenal are said to be among a long host of potential suitors for the 17 year-old’s signature, whose most competitive action outings have come in the UEFA Youth League this term.

KRA has mostly been utilized in a central midfield role this term, despite having started the campaign in more advanced roles on the left-wing and as a forward.

It strikes me as a strange comparison to compare Messi with a youngster who not only has struggled in front of goal even with the Under-19 side, as well as with him being utilized more as a midfielder this term, even if he is up to two years the junior of some of his opponents.

I do wonder whether some players get given these comparisons which go to their heads and hampers their natural progression, although it could be that the club are simply not utilising his assets to the best of their ability.

