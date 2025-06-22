PSG youngster emerges as a new midfielder option for Arsenal

Arsenal remain active in the transfer market as they continue efforts to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season. The potential departure of Thomas Partey has intensified the club’s search for a new midfielder, with several names now under consideration.

While the Gunners boast a number of high-quality players, their recent inability to secure the Premier League title in three consecutive seasons highlights a need for reinforcement in key areas. One such area is midfield, particularly in light of Partey’s uncertain future.

Although it would be a welcome development if the Ghanaian international chose to extend his stay at the Emirates, Arsenal are reportedly preparing for the possibility of his exit. There is a growing sense that the club may not be able to secure his commitment beyond the upcoming season.

Zubimendi Arrival Could Be Imminent

Arsenal is widely expected to announce the signing of Martin Zubimendi shortly. The Spanish midfielder has long been admired by the club and would bring composure, intelligence and depth to the midfield. His potential arrival would help offset any short-term disruption caused by Partey’s possible departure.

However, with the club aiming to compete on multiple fronts, further additions may be required. As such, Arsenal continue to be linked with emerging talents who could grow into long-term assets.

Warren Zaïre-Emery Reportedly on Arsenal’s Radar

One of the more intriguing names to emerge is that of Warren Zaïre-Emery. The highly rated teenager from Paris Saint-Germain is said to be of interest to the Gunners, particularly after his playing time diminished during PSG’s Champions League-winning campaign.

According to Fichajes, the French midfielder is now firmly on Arsenal’s radar. Despite limited recent appearances, Zaïre-Emery is considered to be a player of exceptional potential, and a move to north London could offer him the opportunity to develop further in a competitive environment.

While it remains unclear whether such a move would materialise, especially given the player’s youth, his talent is not in question. Should Arsenal choose to pursue him, it would signal a long-term vision for strengthening the squad beyond immediate needs.

