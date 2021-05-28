PSG’s transfer plans could see Arsenal miss out on their top target

PSG is set to spoil Arsenal’s transfer plans after the French side became serious about signing Achraf Hakimi.

Hakimi has been a long-term target of the Gunners and he has been considered the best replacement for Hector Bellerin.

The Spaniard is expected to leave the Emirates when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

He has been tipped to leave the Gunners in search of a new challenge after spending 10 years with the North Londoners.

Arsenal played Calum Chambers ahead of him in their last few games before the campaign ended and they also have Cedric Soares who can fill in that position.

Despite having what could be considered adequate cover if Bellerin leaves, they expect to sign a new right back.

They will struggle to bring Hakimi as their next defender with RMC Sport via Express Sports claiming that PSG is serious about signing him and they have already opened talks with his representatives about the possibility of a move to Paris.

The Moroccan has only spent a season at Inter Milan whom he joined from Real Madrid after an impressive loan spell at Borussia Dortmund last season.

Hakimi was one of their best players as they won Serie A for the first time in a decade under Antonio Conte.