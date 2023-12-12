PSV boss admits that he will be fielding youngsters in the dead rubber game against Arsenal

This season, Arsenal returned to the Champions League after a seven-year hiatus. And they’ve come back to the Premier European competition with so much zeal and passion, which has seen them have a fantastic run back playing against the best of the best.

The Gunners have won four of their five games and had already clinched a place in the knockout stages by Match Day 5. The Gunners 6-0 win over Lens on Match Day 5 ensured that they would finish the group stages as group leaders. Their encounter with PSV for Match Day 6 will be purely ceremonial.

However, Mikel Arteta is unlikely to field his strongest team Tuesday night, and he may rest several of his key players. That is almost certain. So, would PSV try to capitalise on this?

PSV boss Peter Bosz has also hinted that he will not field his strongest lineup. He says that his team, which is also guaranteed to finish second in Group B, will use that game to offer some of his players who haven’t played much in Europe the exposure to help continue their growth.

Bosz confirmed: “We are not going to field a completely different team against Arsenal.

“But you have to allow boys who do well from the bench to play. Tomorrow is the opportunity for that.

“As a child, you want to play at the highest level. And against Arsenal in the Champions League is the highest level.”

Whatever happens in the Arsenal vs. PSV clash, we hope that Arteta rests our star players and that our second string squad players do themselves proud.

Darren N

