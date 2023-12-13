PSV boss declares that Kai Havertz is “almost perfect” after Arsenal draw

Kai Havertz is destined for greatness, at least according to the latest revelations about him. PSV manager Peter Bosz admires the German international, whom he describes as “very intelligent and technically almost perfect.”

Bosz coached Havertz at Bayer Leverkusen before the now-Arsenal No. 29 moved to Chelsea in 2020 and then to Arsenal in the summer of 2023.

After the Arsenal vs. PSV game on Tuesday night, Bosz was asked if he ever imagined Havertz would soar enough to warrant a headline move to Chelsea as well as a headline move to Arsenal. In response, he said, “You don’t need to be a scientist in football [to see] that this was a big, big talent, absolutely.

“The only thing is he is really a modest guy; that can he succeed in a different country at a top club?

“But he did; at Chelsea, he scored that really important goal in the Champions League final; now he’s a starting member at Arsenal.

“He’s an outstanding, outstanding player.”

On which position he believes the German is best suited to play, the PSV boss went on to suggest that Arteta is correct in wanting him to play as an attacking midfielder and sees him rising in that capacity for Arsenal: “When I got to Leverkusen, he played as a right winger, but I saw him as an offensive midfield player,” Bosz said.

“So I put him in a system, more or less, with one holding midfielder and two offensive midfield player; [Julian] Brandt was the other one. And he played outstanding there.

“In the end, I put him as a No.9. Rudi Voller didn’t agree with me, but I think he can play there also; that’s what he did at Chelsea.

“Now he’s playing more again as an offensive midfield player. He can play in those positions, but he can also play from the side.

“That means he’s a really intelligent player; technically, he’s almost perfect for such a tall player; he can score goals; he is more than only for one position. But I believe where he is playing now is his best position.”

In case you missed it, Arsenal were held to a 1-1 tie with PSV in their last Group B game Tuesday night. Eddie Nketiah scored as the game was heading to halftime with a spectacular finish, but the Dutch side equalized five minutes into the second half through Yorbe Vertessen.

Arsenal won Group B with 13 points, while PSV finished second with 9.

Watch the highlights of PSV v Arsenal here…..

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…