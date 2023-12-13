PSV boss declares that Kai Havertz is “almost perfect” after Arsenal draw

Kai Havertz is destined for greatness, at least according to the latest revelations about him. PSV manager Peter Bosz admires the German international, whom he describes as “very intelligent and technically almost perfect.”
Bosz coached Havertz at Bayer Leverkusen before the now-Arsenal No. 29 moved to Chelsea in 2020 and then to Arsenal in the summer of 2023.
After the Arsenal vs. PSV game on Tuesday night, Bosz was asked if he ever imagined Havertz would soar enough to warrant a headline move to Chelsea as well as a headline move to Arsenal. In response, he said, “You don’t need to be a scientist in football [to see] that this was a big, big talent, absolutely.
“The only thing is he is really a modest guy; that can he succeed in a different country at a top club?
“But he did; at Chelsea, he scored that really important goal in the Champions League final; now he’s a starting member at Arsenal.
“He’s an outstanding, outstanding player.”
On which position he believes the German is best suited to play, the PSV boss went on to suggest that Arteta is correct in wanting him to play as an attacking midfielder and sees him rising in that capacity for Arsenal: “When I got to Leverkusen, he played as a right winger, but I saw him as an offensive midfield player,” Bosz said.
“So I put him in a system, more or less, with one holding midfielder and two offensive midfield player; [Julian] Brandt was the other one. And he played outstanding there.
“In the end, I put him as a No.9. Rudi Voller didn’t agree with me, but I think he can play there also; that’s what he did at Chelsea.
“Now he’s playing more again as an offensive midfield player. He can play in those positions, but he can also play from the side.
“That means he’s a really intelligent player; technically, he’s almost perfect for such a tall player; he can score goals; he is more than only for one position. But I believe where he is playing now is his best position.”
In case you missed it, Arsenal were held to a 1-1 tie with PSV in their last Group B game Tuesday night. Eddie Nketiah scored as the game was heading to halftime with a spectacular finish, but the Dutch side equalized five minutes into the second half through Yorbe Vertessen.
Arsenal won Group B with 13 points, while PSV finished second with 9.
I’m hoping that Havertz signing will be as big a success as Declan Rice has been.
Reading what the people in the game are saying about him, I am confident that this will happen and then expect those who castigated the transfer before he had even played, to apologise.
Of course, if it turns out they were correct, both Mikel and I will publically apologise.
Ken Kai and Rice are totally different players Rice is a beast of a player and it will be wrong to compare him to Havertz nor even Odegaard,Saliba and Rice are two players who are evenly matched and if one or both are absent then the impact of both will be surely missed that’s why yesterday one started the game so as the other to sit back and when Rice was introduced the other was subbed you can’t afford to miss both in a game.When it comes to Kai Arteta bought him to play as a 8 and not 9 as most fans still looks at him so goals scoring wouldn’t be is thing but dictating the game is what he was brought for that’s why i and most here have been wishing or hopping that arsenal will bring in a goal scoring centre forward because we can’t afford to have Jesus who is not interested is scoring goals arsenal is full of playmakers so we dearly need a goalscorer,Havertz in the other hand shouldn’t be expected to be a goal machine like most fans want him to be because he doesn’t play as a 9 for arsenal so him having 8 to 12 goals and some assist this season will be considered a good return by the coaches on a player playing in a new role in a new club.
Natfali, I do understand they are different types of players – what I want them to be is as successful as each other in their roles at our club…. and both sell as many shirts as each other of course!!
So you claim to speak for MA too, then Ken? As well as for yourself! How interesting to know!
I’m not sure I was particularly impressed with Havertz’s game yesterday. For the first 15 minutes or so, he was so anonymous I had to check the Arsenal lineup again to be sure he was on that pitch!
They will never apologize, never had about Xhaka, why would they now?
A fan recently said he was just getting comfortable with the big German as the new scapegoat.
Because some fans knows little about the analytics part if the game.
But the analytics parts tells the untold stories that make the midfielders and defenders important.
So the fans think its the goal scorers that matter.
So their Jersey sells more via merchandise sales, unless you are an Ozil ofcourse .
That’s why for some strange reason Haaland earns more than a balloon d’ or winner like Luka Modric
Now it’s only since the big German begins to score goals most fans acknowledge his vital contributions,
In my opinion, Havertz scored a 5 out of 10, but surprisingly, he wasn’t our worst performer in this game. I genuinely hope this player exceeds my expectations and fulfills the potential he is said to possess.