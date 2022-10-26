PSV coach says he is “going for a miracle” against Arsenal tomorrow

It looks like the PSV manager Ruud van Nistelroy is not feeling very confident ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League tie against Arsenal tomorrow.

Although a much-changed Arsenal side only won 1-0 over the Dutch giants last Thursday, van Nistelroy feels like it was an easy game for the Gunners, and the loss must have given them a lack of confidence, as they followed that up on Sunday with a 4-2 defeat to Groningen, who are third bottom of the Eredivisie.

Three of those goals came in just 6 minutes before the halftime whistele, and van Nistelroy doesn’t believe that his team can cave in so easily tomorrow night. “I’m confident that something like this won’t happen again against Arsenal,” he told a press conference.

“I evaluated those six minutes as an incident. There were several individual faults in a row. It shouldn’t happen, but it happens. You also have to score five goals and you score two. That’s the simple conclusion for me.”

Right now Arsenal only need a point to top the Group, and if PSV lose or draw tonight, then they have to try and get a win in Norway against Bodo Glimt, who play bottom of the group Zurich tomorrow, next Thursday.

“In all likelihood it is (decided then),” said Van Nistelrooy.

“But we’re going for a miracle. If you win yourself and Bodo doesn’t win, then you’ll be there tomorrow.

“We all hope for that. But it may just be that the decision will not be made until next week in Norway.”

I am surprised how glum the ex-Man United striker sounds, but then I wouldn’t be keen to face Arsenal myself after losing embarrassingly to one of the bottom clubs in the League!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta says “We should have played better”!…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids