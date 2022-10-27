PSV deadly where it counts to beat Arsenal – Top spot in doubt

PSV have beaten Arsenal 2-0 in Holland to claim a head-to-head advantage in their Europa League, with one match left to play.
It was quite an even opening, with our rivals not dominating possession but looking dangerous in attack, and we were under threat early on, but thankfully VAR went in our favour.
I’m not sure if I’m being biased, but I felt like we were the better side in the opening 45 minutes, despite having to be saved by VAR a second time when Xavi Simons twisted up our defence before lobbing Aaron Ramdsale, with our finishing and final ball hampering us from gaining the lead.
We came out in the second-half brightly too, but around 10 minutes after the break we saw the ball cross into our goal for the third time, but there was no more help from the officials. Joey Veerman finished off a fine team move, which originated down the right before the overlapping runners came through the middle to open us up a little too easily, and things just got worse from then on.
We replaced Odegaard and Lokonga straight after the goal, but that didn’t stop us from conceding again shortly after, with the opening goal’s creator Luuk De Jong turning goalscorer, heading into the open goal after Ramsdale rushed out to miss his attempted punch-out.
I’d love to say that our players brought a positive reaction to being behind, but Gabriel Martinelli seemed to lose his head, picking up an unnecessary yellow card for his actions, and with our best efforts failing to really test goalkeeper Walter Benitez.
The frustrating thing now, is that we go into our match with Zurich next week needing a win to secure top spot in the group, knowing that we must face Chelsea days later in the Premier League, and must decided where our priorities lie…
Do you think we had to name a stronger line-up today in order to avoid next week’s potential drop into second-spot, or should we have taken the opportunity to rest more players and just concentrate on our league matches given we have already secured qualification to the next round?
Patrick
67 CommentsAdd a Comment
If Ramsdale would like to be England’s number one, he’s got to fix his inconsistency. We made several nice chance, yet we were unable to maximize them
How fast things changes in football. Just few days were the most exciting young team of Europe, n now inconsistency plagued us again. Too many flaws in our game. Big saves from Ramsdale look thing of past. Our both fullback can be upgraded to be called world class. Martinelli being too predictable and ineffective. Striker and central midfield also need upgrade. We can’t just blame fatigue for every game we play poorly. Our level has been declining for 5-6 games. Our pressing is mostly limited to defenders, where one passes ball to another defender, too less control in midfield, too many back passes, slow movement of ball, most importantly lack of creativity in final third. We look like team devoid of spark and confidence. 4 goals in 5 matches is simply not good enough when our so called forwards are given world class grading. Just wonder when our trend of steep rise and steep fall will halt and show some steadiness.
Ramsdale is too erratic sometimes. I expect them to bounce back against Nott’m Forrest, if they’re not too tired
Seaman told him once to calme down
Gai, if I must say Turner seems more assured for European games than Ramsdale he conceeded only a spot kick goal against FC Zurich. Our forward have not been prolific in front of goals in the last few games they must learn to take half chances. Arteta need to fix this. It is also obvious we need additions in January to have a squad dept.h
Sylva, I also think Turner can really push Ramsdale to train harder and maybe even play ahead of Ramsdale if he keeps being inconsistent. I liked Turner’s distribution and ball catching abilities in EL games
Well done to PSV, well deserved win we can’t argue with that.
They were just lucky
Come on man, give them credit where it’s due. Don’t be a sore loser.
Had our attackers converted their chances and if Ramsdale performed well today, we would’ve won the game as we were totally dominant
They hammered us!!!!!!!!!
The score didn’t tell the whole story, because we dominated PSV at their own stadium from the first minute till the end of the game
They had the ball in our net 5times. Thanks to var
Yes they did Reggie
I can’t find a single excuse
They were not lucky, they executed their game plan to perfection and Arsenal and Arteta couldn’t respond. Accept the fact that we were 2nd best. Cheers
It could’ve easily gone the other way. I blamed Ramsdale and our attackers for the result
That GAI is half the team!
Gai, are you sure you watched the game, i appreciate your opinion but we got smashed.
@SueP and @Reggie, let’s just hope they will quickly recover for the Nott’m Forest game. Now we need pray for Pablo Mari
👍
MA is a fool for this one. Involving all our starting XI players who are going to start again on Sunday.
Today was always going to be though, but the Zurich game at home is not. Should’ve started the B team today and play for a draw.
I expect a terrible performance on Sunday..
And if we fail to win to against Forest on Sunday then we will loose all our momentum…
Well said.
We will beat Zurich with any team.
He was caught in the middle today.
Either take the first team or a complete second string.
Don’t mix and match.
Terrible match.. well done to PSV to put their foot on Arsenal throat..
Now it’s Must win match against Zurich to win group to avoid additional 2 matches unless Bodo not loosing against PSV on final match day…
It’s the same performance we have witnessed last whole season..
We played exactly the way we have played in last couple of seasons..
Is our castle falling apart or two games are not enough to make the call?
Difficult to say but we are not playing the way we started the season
That is 4 identical matches in a row.
PSV, Southampton, PSV, Leeds.
This is very worrying.
You can start from Bodo away..
It all started from their..
Lucky win against Bodo, Then lucky win against Leeds
Unconvincing win against PSV, then deserved draw against Saints and now deserved loss against PSV
5 matches we bad.. unconvincing..
We need additional good players. These boys are getting worn out. We need to be resting some. Saka, Martinelli Odengaard can’t be playing all the matches in all competitions. More quality legs needed.
We over raised our hope on this team. They are young and learning, so they will make mistakes. I will take top4 as a success
A loss and no rest for our starters. The worst possible outcome.
If we needed anymore evidence that our starting XI are out on their feet look no further than the lack of impact that Jesus, Saka and Partey had in the second half. They brought nothing to the table.
I think Arteta was a bit short-sighted tonight. The worse case could have been a loss with our starting XI fighting fit for Forest on the weekend. Instead we’ve got the prospect of the same scenario that has plagued us the last two PL games with players running on empty second half.
Sometimes you gotta think a few moves ahead. Win or lose tonight we were still odds in to win the group. If we cant get a point off Zurich (I think we only need a draw and not a win bit not sure) then we don’t deserve to top the group.
Should’ve played our strongest 11 tonight, get the game won, and then make the substitutions. Now we have to put out a stronger team in the last group game to make sure we at least get a draw.
That’s not enough…
Draw is not enough to win the group..
If PSV beat Bodo on final day and if we get a draw then PSV will top the group because in head to head PSV has favourable record…
So it is a must win game against Zurich
You are correct Kedar 👍
The strongest 11 have been playing the same way last 4 games and we need a win last game!!!!!!!!!! Nothing at all to do with strongest or whatever team.
Not sure if you noticed it Reggie, but we were moving the ball faster when more of our starting 11 came on ! That would’ve created more space and probably better chances !!!!!!!!!!
And the Southampton game and the first PSV game, second half and before that the second half of the Leeds game, where we lived a charmed life.
Herr Drier
I agree with your sentiments but in all honesty the first 15/20 minutes was the sideways/backwards rubbish and nothing going forwards with PSV probing and coming close – with 4 players only not regular starters from Arsenal
I’m all in favour of getting it done and dusted like you but recent results show a worrying shortage of depth
We are still in good positions in the comps/EPL so no need to panic yet.
I think the big concern is this is the exact time every season we usually have our collapse. If we can win our next 2 games before we play Chelsea then that will be great.
That was a piss poor outing imho. For all that has been said of Nketiah’s finish to last season, he is just not the guy for me. And WTH was Ramsdale doing for that second goal. The first team is really tired including Xhaka. The problem is that we do not have decent covers for this players. The January transfer window would be a real test of our ambition as a club. Left to me, I won’t start Odegaard on Sunday, the guy needs a long rest. Call them anti-Arteta as much as we like, they’ve been pointing out most of the flaws that were exposed tonight. COYG🔴⚪
Pablo Mari has been stabbed in Milan. In hospital in critical condition apparently.
Crazy, thanks for mentioning that. It sounds like he’s not in critical condition, though – thankfully.
Yeah,I read about it, thankfully he is ok.
Let’s not overreact folks.
We are in control of the group and play the weakest team, at home, for the one point required to proceed to the knockout stages.
We could / should have played out the game without using so many first team players, because of the paragraph above.
The media is already on our backs, as the commentator on BT sports proved and I expect more of the same tomorrow, including some of our own fans.
Yes, it was a poor performance and that’s three in a row now, but let’s wait until after the chelsea game, before we start crucifiying the players.
That’s when we can actually see where we are going in both competitions.
I hope this is just a blip, not a circumstance. Three away games on the trot we have looked a total shambles in the second half. Disjointed, weak, sloppy, slow and no cohesion at all. The lack of a threat on the opposition and the weaknesses at the back are quite alarming. A massive problem is we have like for like players but the fact we cant change anything radically is a worry. Is the honeymoon period over?
I beg to differ on the like for like claim. I think we do not have like for like players. We have worse players. We have a big problem if the management team do not think outside the box.
Thats your opinion about worse, that isnt the point im making. Where is the big Centre forward like PSV bought on, were is Odergaards replacement when his role isnt working, where is the holding midfielder, to sit in front of the back four. We replace every game with like for like and no change.
Oh dear oh dear, Reggie. NOW I’m worried!
Rest. some. players. We’re very close to the WC now but players are looking knackered and not their usual selves. He needs to go very light on 1st team players for the Zurich game. Zurch have nothing to play for, we only need a draw.
That’s not enough…
Draw is not enough to win the group..
If PSV beat Bodo on final day and if we get a draw then PSV will top the group because in head to head PSV has favourable record…
So it is a must win game against Zurich
tbh i dont care about topping the group. whoever we get we’re going to have to play our best XI for that game. Looking at how things are gonna pan out, this isn’t realistically a competition we are going to win while also aiming for top 4. It’s gonna ahve to be one or the other. We don’t have the numbers for both.
It’s not about who we are meeting in next round, it’s about avoiding additional 2 match if we top the group
We will in direct round of 16
really? didn’t konw that. In that case I care much more lol. Still need to be careful who we start for Zurich cause the burnout is becoming more and more evident.
Kedar
Bodo will beat PSV in norway
I don’t know why I always feel bad when we drop points.
You don’t feel bad because we dropped points MrC, but because we were bl**dy awful despite ending the game with essentially our best 11 on the pitch.
That’s true
That’s not enough…
Draw is not enough to win the group..
If PSV beat Bodo on final day and if we get a draw then PSV will top the group because in head to head PSV has favourable record…
So it is a must win game against Zurich
Luuk De Jong is very interesting one to watch..
He was good in the 2nd half..
Gives different attacking option…
Worrying show against an average side. I care less about the result than the individual performances. And considering how many first teamers played a part and were way below par, this will be a tough one to bounce back from. I would be interested to know if anyone can name ONE player who had a good game? (Name Nketiah and I will never talk to you again!). I have never seen Martinelli play worse and Ode was completely invisible (again). We were incapable of putting two passes together. Vieira and Odegaard don’t look good together and Lokonga reminds me of AMN – talent but no urgency or concentration. We just cannot play this system at less than full throttle, which is what I suspect Arteta told them to do. It doesn’t work. Unimportant game or not, top of the league or not, and it’s not all down to being tired. Another 5 players and we would have still been rubbish. These type of performances sap your form and confidence. Shocking – feel free to call me too negative! Hopefully the Women will cheer me up…
Vieira still needing more time to settle, not doing it for me yet. Lokonga is running out of time. Simple as that. I just don’t think he’s good enough for this level of football. Just gonna flat out say it. Alright, ready to be called a bad fan and stuff now. 🙄
Lokonga never good enough.
No knee jerk reaction.
Offered nothing creative.
Lazy getting back.
Watched him for 18 months
Pablo Mari stabbed!
Whoa, I thought the mass casualty events just happened in the US, Canada and England
There were also knife attacks in Canada and Las Vegas. After religious terrorisms, now we have desperate criminals due to the horrible economic situations
As GB said Pablo Mari is in critical condition after a mass stabbing in a Milan supermarket at 5.30pm. If word got out that may explain tonight.
I don’t think he’s in critical condition. That seems to have come from the sun, but other outlets are saying he’s conscious. Hopefully the other outlets are correct
As I’ve said before, we’re too predictable. We’re playing “square peg round hole” football at the moment and it’s taking its toll on the players…IJS