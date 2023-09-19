PSV Defender warns Arsenal “we can do something” at the Emirates

After six years out of the Champions League, Arsenal will make their long-awaited return to the competition on Wednesday night when they host PSV at the Emirates.

The opponents in the Champions League will be much harder than they’ve been facing in the Europa League, but Mikel Arteta will be hoping his side can compete and stamp their dominance on the highest league in European football.

Getting all three points against PSV would be the ideal way to kick off their return to the Champions League. However, if PSV defender Bella Kotchap’s claims have any true reflection of the Dutch side’s desire, they would have to fight for a win.

The 21-year-old feels PSV have what it takes to give Arsenal a run for their money and take something away from their visit to the Emirates, despite his knowledge of Arsenal’s team quality. Last season the Dutch side held the Gunners to just a 1-0 win at the Emirates and they beat us 2-0 in Holland, so they made life hard for us and will hope to do that again in this campaign.

“They obviously have a lot of quality; Arsenal is not a top team in the Premier League for nothing”, Bella-Kotchap was quoted as saying by Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“But if we perform to the best of our ability, we can really do something there too.”

That said, we’ll have to wait and watch how that game plays out. Even though Arsenal is the favourite for the game, they will need to be at their best to continue their good form and keep their unbeaten streak going.

It is imperative we get our first Champions League return off to a good start, so Come On You Gunners!

Sam P

