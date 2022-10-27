PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal Preview, Confirmed Team News, Line-up and Score Prediction

Arsenal travel to Holland tonight with the aim of getting the single point they need to confirm that they finish top of their Europa League Group, and winning it has become even more important now that we know which Champions League teams will be dropping down into the Europa.

Mikel Arteta put out a much-changed side in last weeks 1-0 victory over PSV, and we should see a similar line-up this evening. We already know that Emile Smith Rowe, Mohamed Elneny and Oleksandr Zinchenko will not be available, and now it seems that Marquinhos has joined the list after he “wasn’t feeling good” yesterday.

It is a fact that many of Arsenal’s stars are feeling jaded during this gruelling fixture list, and as Arteta has emphasised that he doesn’t have enough players to rotate everyone, it will not be too easy to predict the starting line up, but this is my team prediction….

Turner

Cedric…Holding…Gabriel…Tierney

Lokonga…Xhaka

Reiss Nelson…Vieira…Nketiah…Saka

Jesus

Despite the fact that PSV lost to lowly Groningen at the weekend, if you look at PSV’s home form in the Eredivisie, you would find them practically invincible, having won their last 11 games stretching back to February. In that run they have scored 42 goals which is slightly under 4 goals a game on average, which has helped them to second place in the League, just 4 points behind leaders Ajax.

In Europe they are not so consistent though. They started this season in the Champions League, and after just getting past Monaco on penalties, they were famously consigned to the Europa League with a home defeat to Glasgow Rangers.

With Arsenal’s tired-looking mixture of first teamers and reserves, I don’t think we wiill find it easy in front of PSV’s fanatical home supporters, so I am going to predict a 1-1 draw. Just enough to ensure we top the group…

