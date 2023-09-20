PSV gets a major boost on the injury front ahead of Arsenal match

PSV has received a significant boost on the injury front ahead of their Champions League clash with Arsenal tonight. While they acknowledge the challenge they face, they relish the opportunity to be underdogs and potentially cause an upset.

To succeed in this endeavour, PSV requires their best players on the pitch and has diligently prepared for the game. One player who caused some concern over his fitness was Noa Lang, who was substituted early in their match against NEC Nijmegen over the weekend, raising fears of an injury that might rule him out of the Arsenal game.

However, Dutch media outlet Telegraaf has reported that Lang’s early substitution was a precautionary measure, and he has managed to avoid a significant injury. This means that he will be available for tonight’s match against Arsenal.

This development represents a substantial boost for PSV, as Lang is one of their standout players and has even been a transfer target for Arsenal. His availability enhances PSV’s chances as they look to take on the Gunners in their Champions League showdown.

Just Arsenal Opinion

PSV knows how tough it would be for them to get a result against us and we expect them to field their strongest men for the game.

If these players are unavailable, it would be hard for them to get a result against us, but we are not underestimating them in any way.

