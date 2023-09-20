PSV star worried about facing “toughest games” against Arsenal: “they will score goals”

The Champions League is back, and our boys are in it this time. Hopefully, they’re in it to win it. The first game will be against PSV. The Dutch team will be visiting the Emirates, and for our pleasure, hopefully they will leave with a massive loss with us starting with a great 3 points.

We last played them in the Europa League last summer, when we won thanks to a goal from Granit Xhaka. They must be aware that Emirates is difficult ground, and their star forward Luuk de Jong correctly comments that they will have to play differently and attempt to avoid errors, as he worries we will profit from any errors they make and score goals.

Aside from his concern that we will capitalise on their mistakes if they are not keen, de Jong singled out Saka, who he believes has the individual ability to win games, and Odegaard, who provides something different, as players who could cause them problems.

“Maybe we will change some things tactically. You have to watch out against teams like Arsenal, as little errors will kill you, they will score goals. Maybe there will be little changes,” the Dutchman told The Times.

“Arsenal have a lot of quality players. Bukayo Saka is the one player who has so much individual quality to win games, and Martin Odegaard offers something different. They are going to be the toughest games for us but also the nicest.”

Our boys have been unbeatable in the league so far, and now they have the largest stage to prove they are as brilliant as we know they are. The only gift they can give us after roughly 6 years in the cold is dominating the Champions League and returning to the top, where we belong.

