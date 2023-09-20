PSV warned about two Arsenal danger men

As Arsenal gears up for their Champions League clash with PSV this evening, the Dutch side has been issued a warning about two standout players in the Gunners’ squad.

Mikel Arteta’s team boasts some of England’s finest talents, and Arsenal is widely seen as the favourites in this match.

Former Feyenoord player Kaj Ramsteijn has identified Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard as the players that PSV should be particularly concerned about.

He tells Voetbal Primeur:

“(Odegaard) is Arsenal’s best player. He was also very good in the Eredivisie.

“He actually starts next to (Kai) Havertz and ahead of Declan Rice, as controllers in the build-up.”

On Saka, he added: “Bukayo Saka is truly unparalleled.

“Patrick van Aanholt or Sergino Dest can really make a case for that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka and Odegaard are influential members of our team, and we expect a lot from them in this game and the other Champions League matches.

However, Arsenal is bigger than two players and if PSV concentrate on just those two it would be a significant mistake on their part.

Arsenal is a team built on more than individuals as they have shown time and again.

Arsenal will win tonight because they are a formidable team unit and not one that relies on any one player.

