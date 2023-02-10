Pulis insists Arsenal is to blame for losing Gnabry

Tony Pulis has fired back at fans who constantly call him out for writing off Serge Gnabry when the attacker played on loan for his West Brom side.

Gnabry started his professional career at Arsenal but struggled to play regularly for their first team and went on a short loan spell to West Brom.

Pulis managed the Midlands club at the time, but Gnabry was also struggling to get game time there.

The English coach insisted he was not playing many matches because he simply wasn’t good enough. Gnabry eventually left Arsenal and is now one of the best attackers in the world.

Pulis’ assessment is still considered one of the worst errors of judgements to this day, but he has responded.

‘I always get this thrown at me, but what people forget is that we had [Gnabry] on loan, Arsenal were his mother club, and Arsene Wenger was his manager and he sold him to Werder Bremen for £7million,’ he told Under The Cosh Podcast.

‘He had him right from 14 all the way through, I only had him for a couple of months.

‘He has done fantastically well now, you have to hold your hands up, but at the time he was nowhere near it. He was brought off in a reserve game.

‘I wasn’t there but they played Aston Villa on a Monday night and the reserve coach, who is at Sheffield Wednesday with Darren [Moore] now, brought him off.

‘He said he never tried a leg, he stood out wide, he flicked it up a few times and that was it. He has gone on to great things and done fantastically well.’

Even Gnabry would be surprised at how his career progressed when he moved back to Germany and it could be that he simply did not suit English football.

