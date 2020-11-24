Pundit ‘100 per cent’ sure Arteta will take Arsenal forwards

Laura Woods has claimed that she is 100% sure that Mikel Arteta is the right man to take Arsenal forwards.

The Gunners are currently enduring a blip of two wins from our last seven Premier League matches, whilst having just the one goal from open play in their last five.

Many are not taking the results well, and you could be forgiven for believing the honeymoon period is over, but Woods, a self-professed Gunner and TalkSport pundit, insists that she has no reservations when it comes to Mikel Arteta being in charge.

Laura Woods told the listeners at TalkSport: “When they brought him in it was going to be an unpicking of the bad work that had been done for a number of seasons.

“The end of Arsene Wenger’s reign, Unai Emery’s time there as well. Bad signings, bad investment… it was going to take a lot of time.

“There is a lot of deadwood in that club that he needs to get out. He needs to bring the right players in and he needs the right investment.

“I’m genuinely a very chilled out Arsenal fan at the moment.

“I don’t like losing at all, but 100 per cent he is the man to take Arsenal forward. I don’t have any problems with that.”

Arteta clearly has work to do at present to turn our torrid form around, and he is most likely the victim of his amazing early impact, as question marks are raised.

The reality is that all teams have blips at some point during the season, although our limited creativity and goals since the start of the campaign is a slight worry.

I’m not sure how long things can go on as they are without some sort of let up, and while Woods is still confident that Arteta is right for the job, he needs to prove that he can fix the issues we currently suffer with, and show he has what it takes to end our dreadful run of results first.

Is there any doubt that Arteta is still the right man for the job?

Patrick