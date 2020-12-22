Pundit accuses Arsenal of being boring under Arteta

Gary Neville says that Arsenal is struggling this season and their football is boring.

The Gunners had become a tougher team to beat since Mikel Arteta has become their manager, but the price for that is not playing exciting football.

Even worse is that they now struggle for creativity.

Their recent run of form in the league has placed them close to the relegation zone ahead of their next league game against Chelsea.

They face a Frank Lampard side that has been inconsistent this season, but they beat West Ham last night and that will have boosted their morale.

Neville was talking about Arsenal’s current situation on his podcast and he said that they are more solid and rigid, but they have also become boring to watch.

He says fans can take it when you lose games, but they won’t enjoy it when you are boring, and Arsenal needs to change that for their fans.

“The Mikel Arteta team looks more rigid, more solid but it’s a bit boring and they’ve got to get that out. You can’t bore,” he said on the Gary Neville Podcast.

“I used to say that here [at Manchester United ]. You can win, you can lose, you can’t be bored coming to Old Trafford.

“I think most fans are the same, they can watch the team win, they can watch the team draw and they can watch the team lose but they won’t accept being bored.

“And to me the Arsenal players at this moment in time look a little bored and the football they are producing looks like a real struggle.”