Pundit accuses Arsenal of playing like a “newly-promoted side” against Tottenham

Without Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Mikel Merino, Arsenal were not going to face Tottenham with their strongest line-up for the Northern London derby. Even so, to win the Premier League, they had to do whatever it took, and they just did that for a 1-0 win Sunday afternoon.

Recapping the Arsenal win, ex-striker Dean Ashton, on talkSPORT, highlighted that the Gunners didn’t play their game; instead, they did play like a newly promoted team does. Like a newly promoted team, they were eager to sit back and defend their goal, hoping to capitalise on a single chance to score the winning goal. Well, they did that; they picked up the much-needed win with a Gabriel header from a Bukayo Saka corner, securing all three points.

At first, Spurs dominated possession, but they were unable to breach a defensively set-up Arsenal, who were determined not to give their local rivals any opportunities.

“[Arsenal] played like a promoted side”, Ashton said on talkSPORT’s Sunday Session post match. “They did.

“They sat and played like a team who want to nick a goal and win.

“Look, it worked, but if Tottenham were a little bit cuter today then they would have easily scored one or two goals in that first half.”

Injury-ridden Arsenal proved their title credentials in their win against Tottenham. The Gunners had a game plan, and they implemented it.

Though not dominant, they won, and that’s all that matters. Winners triumph no matter what, whether they get up like a promoted side or not, and the boys in red and white demonstrated this with their victory over Tottenham.

Darren N

