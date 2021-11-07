Pundit acknowledges the significant change in Arsenal

Jamie Redknapp says Arsenal is now a meaner club after they refused to put the ball out of play in the buildup to their goal against Watford.

Emile Smith Rowe scored the only goal of the game as the Gunners beat Watford 1-0 in their latest Premier League match.

However, in the build-up to the goal, Danny Rose had put the ball out of play because one of his teammates was down injured.

However, Arsenal didn’t care and restarted the play before scoring their goal.

That moment has been talked about by fans and pundits alike, but the referee allowed play to continue and saw nothing wrong in Arsenal’s action.

Redknapp believes the Gunners were a nice team before now and they wouldn’t have continued to play in those times.

However, that has changed and there is a mean streak about them now, unlike before.

‘Arsenal aren’t too nice any more,’ said Redknapp from the Sky Sports studio as quoted by The Daily Mail.

‘You can see [Albert Samba} Lokonga goes in for a foul there. Rose sees his player’s down, he kicks the ball out. Normally you would kick the ball back, that’s the sporting thing to do.

‘But Arsenal don’t, they play on. They take it quickly and they get something from it.’

Arsenal fans have been longing for their team to become this mean and stop being soft.

Mikel Arteta is truly transforming the team and it is great to see that the club kept faith in him until now.