Pundit admits Arsenal has really improved in “so many different areas”

Former Liverpool goalkeeper turned pundit David James, like many who initially doubted Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League this season, now believes the club is well-positioned to challenge for the title.

After an impressive summer transfer window, Arsenal have started the season strongly, with the Gunners continuing to improve with each match. Their performances have placed them among the favourites for the league crown, while rivals perceive their position at the top as a standard to chase rather than surpass.

Arsenal’s Consistency and Improvement

Despite the season still being in its early stages, Arsenal’s consistent displays, even amid fitness challenges, make it difficult to argue against their status as title contenders. Their rivals, including Liverpool and Manchester City, have struggled with inconsistency since the opening fixtures, allowing Arsenal to establish themselves as the team to beat.

It is, however, Arsenal’s internal progress as a squad that has particularly impressed James. He emphasised the importance of the team’s improvement in various areas, which has strengthened their case for winning the league.

James on Arsenal’s Development

Speaking via Metro Sport, James said, “I’d be foolish to say, no, I haven’t changed my mind about Arsenal with them at the top of the table. There’s something about Arsenal I really like.

“I like the numbers. They’ve improved in so many different areas. In the past, if they conceded, it was a weird stat for the majority of last season, that they would not score in the second-half if they conceded in the first-half.”

James’ analysis highlights that Arsenal’s recent performances are not solely about their position in the table but reflect tangible development across key metrics. The Gunners have become more resilient, adaptable, and effective, which has reinforced their reputation as genuine title contenders.

As the season progresses, much will depend on whether Arsenal can maintain this momentum and sustain their consistency, but James’ assessment suggests that, for now, the club is on a promising trajectory. Their improvement as a team, rather than simply relying on the struggles of their rivals, may prove decisive in their pursuit of Premier League glory.

