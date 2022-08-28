Pundit admits Arsenal is building towards something special

Michael Owen has admitted Arsenal is developing into a special club after they beat Fulham at the weekend to maintain their 100 per cent start to the season.

The Gunners have signed some fine players in this window, but more importantly, they have made a bright start to this campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side has won their opening four league games of the campaign, including inflicting a first defeat of the campaign on Fulham who held Liverpool to a draw.

This team is a special Arsenal side and they are likely to achieve more than most predicted this season.

Former Liverpool forward Owen says they might not be title challengers yet, but they are doing something to look out for.

He said, as quoted by HITC:

“I think there is something special brewing at Arsenal.

“That’s not to say they are going to win the league.

“But you just feel they are creeping closer to what all their fans think. We have been talking for what 10-15 years? It has been a long time in waiting, but there is a lot of positivity around the place.

“I just feel, the players, the fans, there is something quite special now. It’s felt like quite a sour place for a few years. It felt like fans didn’t really like the players and vice versa.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are at a stage where we are now showing signs of things to come, and the club will benefit from trusting Mikel Arteta as its manager.

The Spaniard has been making the team stronger than it was before now, and we can trust him to keep developing it.

Hopefully, they will maintain this bright start to the season.

