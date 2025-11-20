Pundit admits Arsenal looks prepared to be Premier League champions

Former Manchester United star Louis Saha has discussed the Arsenal team of this season and acknowledged that they resemble a side capable of winning the Premier League title. His remarks underline the notable development that Arsenal have demonstrated through their performances and squad building.

Arsenal’s Progress and Squad Strength

Arsenal have assembled one of the most competitive squads in Europe this season, and significant work has gone into ensuring that the team are positioned to challenge for the Premier League title. They have added several high-level players from across the continent, individuals expected to strengthen the overall quality of the squad and support their ambitions in multiple tournaments. The results of this investment are already visible in the level of consistency the team have shown.

Supporters have observed a clear improvement compared with recent campaigns. The Gunners are delivering stronger performances, managing matches with greater authority and demonstrating a confidence that reflects their growing maturity. Within the club, there is a belief that they now possess one of the strongest squads in world football. This conviction contributes to expectations that they can compete in several competitions both in the current season and in future years.

Saha’s Reflections on Arsenal’s Title Chances

As a former Manchester United player, Saha admits that he is not inclined to hope for Arsenal’s success, yet he recognises the quality they have displayed. His assessment balances personal sentiment with professional observation. He accepts that Arsenal appear increasingly capable of sustaining a title challenge and that their progress is difficult to dismiss.

He said via the Metro, ‘I’m not a big supporter of Arsenal winning it so I don’t know. It’s a tough one. I will say that, yes, when you look at it now, Arsenal are definitely better equipped and they will get better. You could imagine you always have the threat to have a great start of the season and then drop. But at the moment that looks unlikely.’

These comments reflect a broader acknowledgement that Arsenal have evolved into a formidable force. While scepticism naturally remains among rivals, the current trajectory of the team indicates that they are well-positioned to sustain their momentum and mount a genuine challenge for the Premier League title.

