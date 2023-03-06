Pundit admits its agonising that Arsenal could win the league

Former Tottenham man Garth Crooks admits he dreads the possibility of Arsenal winning the Premier League title, even though they look set to achieve that.

The Gunners have a good lead over Manchester City at the top of the table and we are entering the final few months of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s side had been expected to crumble all season but have continued to win games as City struggles with inconsistency.

Their recent win against Bournemouth was impressive and it earned Thomas Partey a place in Crooks’ Team of the Week on the BBC.

After naming the team, he added:

“I had Arsenal fans from as far as Nigeria and Dubai sending me copies of the footage in the middle of the night – punishing me, largely due to my association with Spurs, as they know how deep the rivalry goes between the two clubs.

Adding: “With every goal and victory celebration Arsenal are inching their way towards an elusive Premier League title. Meanwhile the prospect of them winning this thing is becoming unbearable. Is there no one who can save us from this perpetual agony?”

Winning the league would be a superb achievement for us, but other clubs’ fans dread the possibility of that happening.

For several seasons now, we haven’t even played in the Champions League, so no one expected us to win this title.

But the boys have done well so far and might be able to finish the season successfully.

