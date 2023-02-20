Pundit admits new Arsenal signing has surprised him

Garth Crooks has admitted he has been impressed by Jorginho in Arsenal’s last two matches because he did not expect so much from the ex-Chelsea man.

Arsenal added the Brazilian-Italian to their squad in the last transfer window after failing to sign Moises Caicedo.

The midfielder had lost his place in the Chelsea first team and not every Arsenal fan thought the transfer made sense.

However, Jorginho was tidy in the game against Manchester City and did well against Villa, with his effort going in as an own-goal of Emi Martinez.

Crooks named the midfielder in his Team of the Week and added on the BBC:

“I wasn’t entirely sure about the merits of his signing. Arsenal’s Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are having a good season and Jorginho seemed to have lost whatever it was he had at Chelsea. However, I saw signs against Manchester City in midweek that he was getting the taste for the big games again.

“His performance against Aston Villa was biting, while his style of play complements the artistry of Martin Odegaard. The Italy international’s 93rd-minute strike may have gone down as an own goal, but he won’t give a monkey’s about that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho has admittedly surprised most of us with his recent performances because he wasn’t the most exciting addition to our squad in the last transfer window.

Hopefully, he will continue to do well and prove his doubters wrong by playing an important role in our winning the title.