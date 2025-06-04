Pundit advises Arteta to walk away if he fails to win a trophy again

Mikel Arteta is approaching his sixth full season as Arsenal manager, and expectations are higher than ever. The Spaniard has received strong backing from the club’s hierarchy throughout his tenure and has undoubtedly transformed the team into a more competitive and consistent outfit. Since his arrival, Arsenal’s style of play has become more dynamic, and they have consistently been in the title conversation over the last two seasons.

However, despite this evident progress, the lack of major trophies has begun to draw criticism. Arteta’s only silverware so far remains the FA Cup win in 2020, and for a club of Arsenal’s stature, that is not sufficient over such a prolonged period. Supporters and pundits alike are beginning to question whether good football and high win percentages matter if they are not accompanied by tangible success.

Trophy Expectations at an All-Time High

As Arsenal prepare for the 2025/2026 campaign, there is a growing feeling that the time has come for the club to finally lift significant honours under Arteta’s leadership. With a solid squad and back-to-back top-tier campaigns, the foundation is in place. The team appears close to reaching the next level, but the lingering question remains: can Arteta deliver when it matters most?

According to Talk Sport, former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi believes the time for excuses is over. In his view, next season is a make-or-break year for the Arsenal boss. He stated, “They’re solid, they’re playing well, the defence is good, the midfield is good. I think he has built a solid team, but is he the guy to take them to the next level?

“The next level is winning the Premier League and winning the Champions League – sometimes I do think a fresh voice is needed. Now he has been there for five or six years, I give him one more year.

“Give him next season, [but] if he doesn’t do it, I think for his sake it is better to just walk. Then he is not the guy to be able to do it. Get someone new, get someone fresh.”

Time Running Out for Arteta?

Arteta is well aware of what is expected of him. The support and patience afforded to him thus far will not last indefinitely if the club continues to fall short in key moments. With a strong core of players and momentum built over successive seasons, next term could be his best chance to deliver a Premier League title or challenge meaningfully in the Champions League.

Should he fail to bring home major silverware, even his most ardent supporters may begin to question whether a new approach is required.

