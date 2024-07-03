Pundit advises Arteta who Arsenal should sign to replace Eddie Nketiah

We Gooners went into this transfer window confident that we would recruit a top striker. Regrettably, as the days progressed into weeks, our links with various strikers grew distant. It appears that we will not be recruiting a talented striker. Currently, it is believed that a move to strengthen the midfield and recruit a versatile winger is more important.

However, this does not imply Arsenal does not need to sign a striker. Kai Havertz is believed to be capable of piloting Mikel Arteta’s attacking ship, but with the North Londoners fighting on numerous fronts, it would be beneficial to have a much better replacement for Eddie Nketiah that they could rely on to lead the assault when Havertz needs a break.

Other than Havertz, our striking options proved to be unreliable in scoring goals last season. Isn’t it a risk to trust the German international’s alternatives to make an impact next season when given the opportunity?

Arsenal could use a fantastic goalscorer, and Neil Maupay, speaking to talkSPORT, may have just informed them who they can sign and who will definitely score goals – Ivan Toney.

Speaking to talkSPORT (02/07/2024, 08:40), he said: “Ivan is a top striker. He scores goals. That’s what he does. Give him some minutes and I am sure he will do well, and that’s what he did, to be fair. He gave an assist and he was dangerous. He had a chance, headed the ball well. Maybe put him on a bit earlier and he will do something.”

Maupay was speaking after Toney made a terrific cameo for England, coming on and assisting Harry Kane to score the goal that propelled England to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 comeback win over Slovakia.

Toney was one of the players Arsenal was keen on signing last winter. Although his transfer interest appears to have waned, given his contract’s expiration next summer and no public interest from other clubs, don’t you think Arsenal should consider signing him?

There are reports that we have issues with his character, but can we give him the benefit of the doubt that he joins and acts as a professional and bangs goals left, right, and centre after replacing Nketiah as Havertz’s deputy?

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.